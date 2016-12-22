Kanye West stepped out to see a movie with Corey Gamble on Wednesday, December 21. The rapper, dressed in all white with a fresh pair of Yeezys on, was spotted while leaving the movie theater in Westlake Village with Kris Jenner’s boyfriend.

His outing comes after he and his wife, Kim Kardashian, were spotted together for the first time in months on Sunday, December 18, after dining at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Their dinner date marked the first time the pair had been seen publicly since Kardashian’s horrifying Paris robbery in October and West’s hospitalization last month.



AKM-GSI

Despite the recent events putting a strain on their marriage, a source told Us Weekly that Kimye are still going strong, and that West’s daily therapy sessions are helping the rapper.

“They are not in couples counseling, but Kanye does still see a therapist every day,” the source told Us. “He’s doing a lot better. He’s definitely getting better at saying no to projects.”



As previously reported, the “Famous” rapper was hospitalized for more than a week last month after suffering from what his physician Michael Farzam dubbed an episode of “temporary psychosis.”

West’s mental breakdown and Kardashian’s trauma after the violent jewelry heist have made things rocky. “It’s just been hell for them,” another source told Us of Kimye’s marital issues prior to West’s hospitalization, which came after increasingly erratic behavior and the cancelation of his Saint Pablo tour. “Kanye’s behavior took a huge toll on their marriage. But Kim feels relieved he is getting the help he needs. She thinks this is what it will take to save him — and help their marriage.”

The couple are next expected to attend Kim’s mom Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas party this weekend before celebrating the holiday with their kids, North, 3, and Saint West, 12 months.



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



