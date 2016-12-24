Kane West and Los Angeles Ballet dancers backstage at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center Credit: Nathaniel Solis

Getting into the festive spirit. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian made it a family affair when they took their 3-year-old daughter, North, to see the holiday classic The Nutcracker on Friday, December 23.

The couple were joined by Kardashian's big sister, Kourtney, 37, and her daughter (and North's bestie), Penelope Disick, 4, for the Los Angeles Ballet performance at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center.



"It was a magical evening and everyone enjoyed the show," a source tells Us Weekly.

The family arrived early and hung out in the lobby with fellow attendees, even taking some pictures with fans.



Afterwards, they all went backstage to meet the dancers, "and the little ones were entranced by the costumes and sets," the source says.



One of the company's dancers Tigran Sargsyan (pictured above in the red jacket with Kourtney) is Armenian and came out to meet Kim, 36, and Kourtney, whose late father's family comes from Armenia. "It was lovely," the source adds.

It was a rare night out for West, 39, who was hospitalized after suffering a breakdown last month.



After more than a week of treatment for extreme exhaustion, he was spotted with blond hair and flew to NYC for a meeting with president-elect Donald Trump.

It's been a rough year for Kim and her husband of two years, who not only had to deal with the "Famous" rapper's recent illness but also the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's robbery at gunpoint in Paris in October.



The couple have nevertheless gotten into the holiday spirit, covering the façade of their home with hundreds of twinkling lights and decorating a massive Christmas tree.

"This tree is huge," the Selfish author's friend Jonathan Cheban said last week as he Snapchatted the decorations. "It's literally Rockefeller Center in Bel-Air."

