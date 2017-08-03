A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 3, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

Too cute! Kanye West photobombed his wife, Kim Kardashian’s selfie with their daughter, North West’s puppy, Sushi, on Thursday, August 3.



In the adorable snap shared on Instagram, the Keeping up With the Kardashians star, whose face is not shown, wears a low-cut white tank top and holds her furry friend close. Kanye, 40, inadvertently photobombs the selfie as he turns the corner in the background of the snap.

“When you're trying to take a 📷 with 🍣 but you're photo bombed by your hubby,” the reality star captioned the photo.

The KKW Beauty mogul, 36, who has an Instagram following of more than 102 million followers, has not been shy about showing off North’s four-legged pal on social media.

In July, Kim posted an sweet snap of the cuddly pooch.

“The Lion King,” she captioned the post, alongside a picture of the puppy being held upright in the air — paying homage to the popular Disney film.

As previously reported, Kim and older sister Kourtney Kardashian gifted their daughters North, who turned 4 on June 15, and Penelope, who turned 5 on July 8, two sister Pomeranian puppies for their birthdays.

The DASH entrepreneur asked fans for their suggestions for names for the cute puppy on social media.

“Sister puppies for North & P! Penelope named hers honey. What should we name ours?” she wrote along side a pic of the puppies on Instagram.

The Selfish author took to Twitter on June 27 to officially announce the name of the family’s new cuddly pooch: "FYI the puppy's name is Sushi.”

