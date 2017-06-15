Happy birthday, North West! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s adorable little girl turned 4 on Thursday, June 15, and her famous mom and family took to social media to shower her with love.

“Happy birthday to my mini me! I can't believe you are 4 already,” the Selfish author wrote on her app. “I love you so much, Northie!”

Kim, 36, also shared a video montage dedicated to her firstborn and released a set of Kimojis in her honor. North’s Kimojis feature her cute cry face and, of course, the time she licked a window with a lollipop in hand. See them in the video above!

Happy birthday to our beautiful, funny, smart little love bug, North. You bring so much light to our lives and I am blessed beyond words to have you as my granddaughter. It brings me so much joy to watch you grow up to be sweet and kind and loving... I love you so much my precious angel girl...Lovey xo A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jun 15, 2017 at 6:21am PDT

“Happy birthday to our beautiful, funny, smart little love bug, North. You bring so much light to our lives and I am blessed beyond words to have you as my granddaughter. It brings me so much joy to watch you grow up to be sweet and kind and loving,” matriarch and grandma Kris Jenner shared on Instagram, along with a collage of photo’s featuring Nori. “I love you so much my precious angel girl...Lovey xo.”

Aunt Kylie Jenner also took to Instagram to celebrate her niece.

happy birthday to this cutie 💜 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 15, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

“Happy birthday to this cutie 💜” the Lip Kit creator, 19, captioned the sweetest pic of North laughing in a car while wearing ballet slippers.

For her third birthday, little Nori celebrated with a joint birthday with cousin Penelope. The cuties had a mermaid-themed bash. Prior to that, North’s parents went all out for their daughter's first birthday, replicating a "Kid-chella" in their backyard complete with a ferris wheel.

