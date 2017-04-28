A whole decade of Kardashians! The famous family celebrated the 10th anniversary of Keeping Up With the Kardashians with a party on Thursday, April 27.

Although the show officially premiered in October 2007, the gang got together a little early for some rosé and cake. Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were all in attendance for the bash. The sisters took to social media to document the night out, where they appeared to be filming for a 10th anniversary special of the E! series.

The 19-year-old makeup mogul and the Revenge Body host, 32, let fans get a sneak peek of their looks. Kylie rocked a metallic gold outfit and neutral-hued makeup, while Khloé tousled her beachy waves courtesy of their hair stylist, Jen Atkin. The Strong Looks Better Naked author also Snapchatted a 40-ounce bottle of rosé.

Meanwhile, Atkin documented the fun, too. She snapped Khloé flaunting her form-fitting, lace-up black dress and later indulging in a piece of cake. Atkin also posted Kendall, 21, making a kissy face for the camera in a white off-the-shoulder top.

Of course, Kim, 36, was loving the photo booth. She shared her pictures from the event with her close friend and stylist Simone Harouche, while Kylie posted her own pic from the branded photo booth of herself doing a silly pose with Khloé.



Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

