Just build a bridge and get over it! Karl Lagerfeld said in a recent interview with WSJ Magazine that he thinks Americans have to learn to “deal with” new President Donald Trump.

“I knew Trump before, when he was not in politics,” the outspoken 83-year-old fashion designer told the publication. “I’m not American, but he’s a democratically elected president of America, so people have to deal with it.”

German-born Lagerfeld added that he doesn’t believe the worlds of fashion and politics need to mix the way they often do these days. “Fashion people are fashion, they are not politics,” he said. The iconic designer gave German Chancellor Angela Merkel as an example, saying, “Maybe her clothes are horrible, but she is not in fashion, hmm?”

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images; Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Despite his belief that the two realms should be kept separate, however, Lagerfeld was happy to weigh in on the fashion sense of some of politic’s most prominent women.



“I loved Michelle Obama, but she doesn’t want to [run for office],” he said. “Mrs. Trump is a very nice woman and pretty handsome. Good body, no? And this Ivanka is quite cute, no?”

Lagerfeld’s name has already been roped into the political arena; on Wednesday, February 13, Melania Trump made her first official White House appearance in a white cashmere Karl Lagerfeld pencil skirt and matching jacket. (Lagerfeld was previously rumored to be in talks to design her inauguration outfit as well, though that did not end up being the case.)

In recent years, the opinionated designer has also deemed Adele “too fat” and quipped that Heidi Klum was “irrelevant.” In 2012, when Kate Middleton’s younger sister Pippa Middleton was making headlines for her pert derriere, he bemoaned the hype, telling UK paper The Sun, “I don’t like the sister’s face. She should only show her back.”

