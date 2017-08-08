Kate Beckinsale and Matt Rife Have ‘Fizzled Out’

BACKGRID

It’s over before it really began. Kate Beckinsale’s fledgling romance with Matt Rife, a 21-year-old aspiring actor, has “fizzled out” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The Underworld: Blood Wars star, 44, who split from husband Len Wiseman in November 2015 after 11 years of marriage, was spotted out on a date with Rife at the Sherman Oaks Galleria on June 27.



Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic

The British actress couldn’t keep her hands off Rife, who is only three years older than her daughter, Lily, whose father is Beckinsale’s ex Michael Sheen.

Less than a week earlier, the photogenic couple had been seen making out outside Villa Lounge in West Hollywood.

“They went on a couple of fun dates,” a source tells Us. “It fizzled out weeks ago. She’s happily single and has a lot going on.”

A second source tells Us that “Kate is very busy with her daughter and her career.”

Entertainment Tonight reported in June that the pair had met through a mutual friend.

Rife is best known for appearing on Nick Cannon’s MTV sketch comedy show Wild ‘N Out.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!