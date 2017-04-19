You’ve got mail! Kate Beckinsale revealed she had a major crush on Rob Lowe as a teen, and even proposed to him via fan mail.



The now 43-year-old actress recently discovered an old postcard that she wrote to herself and pretended was from Lowe. Beckinsale shared a photo of the postcard, which included an old headshot of the West Wing actor, now 53, on the front and a message on the back accepting the proposal. “Dear Kate yes I will marry you. See you soon. Love, Rob Lowe,” the note read.



EITHER I was a really tragic 13 year old with time on my hands OR Rob Lowe was all kinds of casual proposing marriage via a postcard of himself ,signing his last name AND drawing a dick instead of using a stamp .(found at my mum's house) A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Apr 18, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

The Love & Friendship star admitted that the postcard may have been forged. “EITHER I was a really tragic 13 year old with time on my hands OR Rob Lowe was all kinds of casual proposing marriage via a postcard of himself, signing his last name and drawing a dick instead of using a stamp. (found at my mum’s house),” she captioned the Tuesday, April 18, post.

The Parks and Recreation alum has yet to publicly respond to Beckinsale’s LOL-worthy photo. He’s now happily married to makeup artist Sheryl Berkoff, and they share two sons, John and Matthew.

As for Beckinsale, she went on to date Michael Sheen for eight years from 1995 to 2003, and they share an 18-year-old daughter, Lily. The Pearl Harbor actress was also married to Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2016.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!