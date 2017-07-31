We at it again 🙌 #DirtBikeRyders A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 30, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

Buzzing along! Kate Hudson showed off her new shaved hairdo while on an outing with her son Ryder and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

"We at it again 🙌 " Hudson, 38, captioned the black and white photo of the trio on Sunday, July 30. "#DirtBikeRyders."

The actress debuted her new look, which she is sporting for her role in the upcoming film, Freedom, on Instagram. "Freedom 🙌💇" Hudson wrote alongside the still from the film on Wednesday, July 26, while also giving a shoutout to Sia, who is directing the project. "Compliments of @siathisisacting❤️ #OurBeautifulDirector."

The "Chandelier" singer, 41, also shared the photo while praising Hudson. "My girl @Katehudson," she wrote the same day, "being a delight on set."

Hudson and Fujkawa made their red carpet debut in May at the L.A. premiere of her mom Goldie Hawn's film Snatched. During the event, at which eyewitnesses told Us the couple was very affectionate, Hudson stopped to rave about her man. "My cute man. He's the best!" she told Extra at the time. When asked what she loves most about him, Hudson replied: "How long do you have? He's a good man."

The relationship also has the seal of approval from her family. "He's a great guy," Hawn told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. "Yeah, he's very special actually."

Hawn's longtime partner Kurt Russell also praised the relationship."I always approve," he said. "Kate brings good guys."

