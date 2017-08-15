The conduit to many of the most amazing ladies I love. Happy triple bday @jyorn @erinfoster @nicomiz 💋💋💋@katehudson A post shared by Laurie Lynn Stark Official (@laurielynnstark) on Aug 13, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

Rhythm and blues! Kate Hudson showed off her vocal talents at a friend’s birthday party over the weekend, impressing partygoers as she belted out an a cappella rendition of "Jealous" by Labrinth.

In a clip shared on Instagram by her friend Laurie Lynn Stark, the 38-year-old Almost Famous star sported a dark turtleneck and a long patterned skirt as she sang her heart out into an old-school microphone while holding a healthy glass of red wine.



"It's hard for me to say I'm jealous of the way you're happy without me," the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress soulfully sang before ending with a freestyle rift.

Stark captioned the clip of the impressive performance: “The conduit to many of the most amazing ladies I love. Happy triple bday @jyorn @erinfoster @nicomiz.”

In the video, the Oscar-nominated star strategically covered her newly shaved head. Hudson cut off her locks in July in preparation for an upcoming project titled Sister, in which she’ll be collaborating with Sia and Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler.

Erin Foster, a friend of Hudson’s who was at the birthday shindig, also shared a video on her own Instagram Stories of the star without her cap, looking confident as she gave partygoers a closer look at her new ‘do.

Forster went on to share a second video, which showed the Mother’s Day actress having a playful moment while sitting alongside her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, who was wearing handcuffs at the party. The comedy writer captioned the video “Kinky.”

Other notable attendees of the star-studdeded bash included Hudson’s mother, Goldie Hawn, Jennifer Meyer and Sara Foster.

