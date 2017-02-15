Love is in the air! Kate Hudson wasn’t shy about expressing her love this Valentine’s Day. The Fabletics designer took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 14, to post a video of herself singing Rihanna’s "Love on the Brain," while performing to an attentive audience of one.

Hudson, 37, showed off her killer vocals by belting the tune into an old-fashioned microphone, in what appeared to be her living room. She was all smiles throughout the video.

We got love on the brain and sending you all ❤'s! Happy Valentine's Day from our fam to yours 💋 A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

“We got love on the brain and sending you all (hearts)! Happy Valentine’s Day from our fam to yours,” she captioned the video.

Oliver Hudson Jokes About Sister Kate Hudson's Rumored Romance With Brad Pitt

The mom of Ryder, 13, and Bingham, 5, is no stranger to the singing spotlight. She had a recurring role as Cassandra July on Fox's television musical series Glee for five episodes, during which she performed songs including "There Are Worse Things I Could Do" and "All That Jazz." She's also showed off her skills on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she burst out into En Vogue's "Hold On," wowing both the audience and Fallon.



Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On Christmas, Hudson's Instagram followers found themselves being serenaded to her singing "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" beside her decked-out Christmas tree.

Vegetarian Poke from Kate Hudson’s Go-To Healthy Lunch Spot

Merry Christmas to all and to all a goodnight ✨🎄✨ A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:40pm PST

Though her vocal talent is no secret, fans reciprocated the Deepwater Horizon actress’ love and gratitude in the comments section. “You are so talented!!!” one follower raved. Another chimed in: “You can sing too! I had no idea!”



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!

