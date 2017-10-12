The stamp of approval! Kate Hudson revealed in a new interview that her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, likes her recently buzzed haircut.

"I hope our relationship can transcend hair," the Golden Globe winner, 38, quipped on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, October 12.

Hudson shaved off all of her hair in July for her role in Sister, an upcoming musical directed by singer-songwriter Sia. Three months later, the actress is still adjusting to having a buzz cut. "I haven't gotten itchy, but I'm starting to go through the first awkward stage of [it] growing out," she admitted. "It's, like, sticking up. I have to put it down with product, so it'll be interesting."

That said, the Almost Famous actress didn't even have to think twice when the "Chandelier" singer, 41, asked her to buzz her hair for the role. "I said absolutely. Anything for Sia!" she explained.

Now, Hudson is considering future hairstyles. "I was thinking bout bringing the mullet back in," she joked. "I've been off my Snapchat game, but I think if I had a mullet, I'd be really on my Snapchat game. So, you know, it'd be good for my social media presence."

The Marshall actress began dating musician Fujikawa earlier this year. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of her mother Goldie Hawn's movie Snatched in May. "[He is] super cool [and] one of the sweetest dudes ever," a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March.



Hudson shares sons Ryder, 13, and Bingham, 6, with exes Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy, respectively. She was linked to Nick Jonas prior to her romance with Fujikawa.



