Kate Hudson’s ex-husband, Chris Robinson, filed to reopen a child custody agreement last month to reevaluate how best to co-parent their son, 13-year-old Ryder.

A California Superior Court PIO confirmed to Us that documents were filed on February 6 for Hudson, 37, and Robinson, 50, and according to the Daily Mail, it was the Black Crows rocker who initiated the court filings.



In the documents, the U.K. site reports, both parties agreed to undergo evaluation interviews and allow Ryder to be interviewed to determine what living arrangement would be best for him. “The evaluator shall perform a child custody evaluation and issue a written report and make recommendations for use by the parents and the Court in developing a parenting plan that addresses legal custody and physical custody, including where the child shall reside and visitation orders based upon the best interests of the child,” the papers read.

The evaluator will also have full access to the former couple’s health and mental health records, as well as their education, employment and other similar records in order to thoroughly review both parties. Furthermore, the documents state that Hudson will be responsible for the $7,500 required for the evaluation.



“Ryder is at a sensitive age and wants to be with his dad,” a source tells Us.

Hudson and Robinson were married for seven years but split in 2006, when Ryder was just 2 years old. At the time, the pair opted to share custody of their young son.

In January, Hudson shared a sweet message to Ryder for his 13th birthday, posting a throwback photo of the two of them holding hands on the beach. “Thirteen years … Today I reflect on how lucky I am to have spent my entire adult years being Ryder’s mother,” she captioned the shot. “My dear Ryd man! Today you are 13! Hard to believe but I’m staring right at you and my goodness yes you are a teenager!”

Hudson is also mom to son Bingham, 5, with Muse frontman (and ex-fiancé) Matthew Bellamy. Robinson married Allison Bridges in 2009 and the pair share a daughter, Cheyenne Genevieve, 7.

