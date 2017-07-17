Congratulations to Kate Mara and Jamie Bell! The actors have tied the knot after two years of dating. Watch the video above for all the details!

The House of Cards alum, 34, confirmed their wedding in an Instagram post on Monday, July 17. “Nuptials,” the actress captioned a pic of them kissing at their reception. Bell, 31, shared the same kissing shot on Twitter, writing: “Me & Mrs. B.” The pair tied the knot in Los Angeles over the weekend..

Mara and Bell worked together in Fantastic Four in 2015, in which they played Sue Storm and Ben Grimm, respectively, but they met long before they were costars.

“We didn't meet on Fantastic Four. We met like 10 years before," Mara explained during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in May 2017. "We did a screen test together and we had to kiss and it was very — I had to kiss many guys that day for the screen test.”

It wasn’t until the movie wrapped that sparks flew, according to Mara. "We fell in love on the press tour," she added to Cohen. The actors, who tried to keep their relationship private, were spotted kissing in Soho in October 2015.

Mara’s rep first confirmed her engagement to Us Weekly in January 2017.

This is Mara’s first marriage and Bell’s second. He split from ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood in May 2014 after almost two years of marriage. They are parents of a son, who was born in July 2013.



