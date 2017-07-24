Here’s to the honeymooners! Newlyweds Kate Mara and Jamie Bell showed off their wedding rings in a cute new selfie on Sunday, July 23.

Mara, 34, posted an Instagram photo of the couple wearing their bands and added a blue heart emoji. The two coordinated in denim tops and sunglasses.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Last week, the House of Cards alum and Bell, 31, confirmed on social media that they secretly tied the knot. “Nuptials,” she captioned a pic of them kissing on July 17.

Mara and Bell began dating after working together in 2015’s Fantastic Four. “We met like 10 years before. We did a screen test together and we had to kiss and it was very — I had to kiss many guys that day for the screen test,” the actress explained on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in May. "We fell in love on the press tour.”

This is the first marriage for Mara and the second for Bell. The Jumper actor shares a 4-year-old son with Westworld’s Evan Rachel Wood. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in May 2014 that they were ending their two-year marriage.



