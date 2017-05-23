Kate Mara Reveals When She and Fiance Jamie Bell Fell in Love

Love on the road! Kate Mara revealed how she and her fiancé, Jamie Bell, fell for each other when she dropped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, May 22.

Mara, 34, and Bell, 31, starred together on the 2015 film Fantastic Four, but actually met years earlier.

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

"We didn't meet on Fantastic Four. We met like 10 years before," Mara explained. "We did a screen test together and we had to kiss and it was very — I had to kiss many guys that day for the screen test." (Spoiler: Neither star landed the job!)

The House of Cards alum and Bell would go on to play Sue Storm and Ben Grimm, respectively, in Fantastic Four. Sparks didn't fly until they were off set, though.

"We fell in love on the press tour," Mara revealed on Monday.

In August 2015, the pair appeared on WWHL together with costars Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan to promote the film. At the time, Mara chose Bell to marry during a round of "Marry, Shag, Kill" between the three men. Nearly two years later, the couple announced their engagement.

This will be the first marriage for Mara and the second for Bell. The Snowpiercer star shares a 3-year-old son with his ex-wife, Evan Rachel Wood.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!