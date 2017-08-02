Say what?! Supermodel Kate Upton told late-night host Andy Cohen that she doesn’t find Kanye West or Jay-Z attractive during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live’s aftershow on Tuesday, August 1.



Upton, 25, who agreed to play “Who’s! More! Sexy!” —a game that pits male celebrities against each other— asks the contestant appearing on the show to answer who they feel is more attractive.

The model answered several of the Cohen's questions with ease.

Justin Bieber or Harry Styles (Styles), Denzel Washington or George Clooney (Washington) and Donald Trump or Chris Christie (the actress laughed and opted not to answer by pleading the fifth).

When Cohen pitted Jay-Z against West, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner made a funny face and responded, “Neither.”

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Cohen, 49, who looked a bit surprised, quipped: “Neither? Okay! Beehive go crazy on Kate. Her Twitter is @KateUpton … just kidding,” the Bravo star joked.

This is not the first time the Other Woman actress has had friction with West and the Kardashian klan.

As previously reported, Upton made headlines in 2016 when she took aim against Kim Kardashian and her family — posting a Snapchat selfie suggesting the reality stars have had plastic surgery.



Upton shared the duck-face photo of herself and captioned it: “I look like a Kardashian, nose job and all.”

Kim has denied surgery rumors — only admitting to Botox and a nonsurgical tummy tuck.

"I am very frustrated today seeing reports that I got surgery to lose my baby weight! This is FALSE," she said on Twitter at the time. "I worked so hard to train myself to eat right & healthy, I worked out so hard & this was such a challenge for me but I did it!!! I'm so proud of my accomplishment & NO ONE will take this away from me with fake reports!"

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.