No bond quite like it! Kate Upton leads a busy, jet-setting life — but she makes sure to get some one-on-one time with her beloved dog Harley no matter where she is in the world.

On Tuesday, February 28, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl, 24, Instagrammed a photo of herself FaceTiming with Harley. In the pic, Harley stares at the camera while Upton — seen in the bottom right corner of the shot — gets her hair done.

"Yes I FaceTime with my dog…" she captioned the post, hashtagging it "#boxersofinstagram" and linking out to Harley's own Insta page, @harleyupton_.

The model last posted a shot of her pup two weeks earlier, when she shared a snap of herself wrapping her arms around Harley's belly. "Harley hugs #setlife," she wrote alongside the cute photo.

She also posted a pic of them in the snow, captioning it simply, "#mcm #harley #boxersofinstagram."

Upton's other #MCM, of course, is her fiancé, Justin Verlander. She and the Detroit Tigers pitcher, 34, got engaged in 2016 after dating for more than three years. Their romance recently made headlines when Upton dished about their sex life on Watch What Happens Live.

"There's no sex before a game," she told a caller on February 22. "What I've just found out is, if he plays too well, there's no sex after, either. What a buzzkill for me!"

