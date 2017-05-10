Kate Upton’s Latest Campaign Features an Adorable Costar — Her Dog!

A supermodel’s best friend! Kate Upton and her adorable pet boxer Harley star in a new campaign for Link AKC’s smart collar for dogs. Watch Upton and her precious pooch in action in the video above!

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner, 24, and Harley are featured in a six-part video series that follows their adventures and illustrates the unbreakable bond between a dog and their “human.”

“My name’s Harley and this is my human, Kate. We’ve been best friends for a long time and, lately, she just kind of gets me,” a voiceover for Upton’s canine companion says in in part one of the video series.

The Other Woman actress then chimes in, “OK, you guessed it. Harley thinks he runs the show around here. And I have to admit, we’re attached at the hip. … If you’re anything like me, your dog is like your child. But they can’t exactly communicate like one. That’s why he wears the Link AKC collar.”

Though Upton, who’s engaged to MLB star Justin Verlander, admits she doesn’t “speak dog,” she believes Harley’s new collar helps them “understand each other a little bit better.”

Check out Upton and Harley’s entire video series here.

