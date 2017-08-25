It’s been 20 years since Titanic was released in theaters, but Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio will never let go of the beloved film.



“We’re very, very close and sometimes we do quote the odd Titanic line back and forth to each other,” Winslet, 41, explained of her former costar in Glamour’s October issue. “Because only we can, and we find it really funny.”

Winslet explained that offscreen, the duo has a hilarious friendship. “You don’t even want to know the last conversation we had, because it was so funny and made me laugh so much,” she told Glamour. "We found ourselves saying to each other, ‘Can you imagine if the world really knew the stupid things we say?’ I’m not going to tell you what we actually talk about, but yeah.”

The actors and their Titanic costar Billy Zane reunited last month for an auction hosted by the Wolf of Wall Street actor in St. Tropez, France.

Zane, 51, shared a photo of the trio posing together via Instagram. "Gangs back together. Now we're saving icebergs. Go figure..@katewinsletofficial @leonardodicaprio @leonardodicapriofdn," he wrote.

The stars played Jack Dawson (DiCaprio), Rose DeWitt Bukater (Winslet) and Cal Hockley (Zane) in the James Cameron-directed blockbuster. In June 2016, Zane exclusively told Us Weekly that he still had DiCaprio's phone number and also opened up about fans’ division over the film.

"The world is divided into two kinds. When [women] were younger they were like, 'How can you do that to Jack?’” He told Us at the time. "And when they grow up they [now say to me], 'What was Rose thinking?'"

