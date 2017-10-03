Jack and Rose may have been deeply in love, but Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio are only really good friends.

“For Leo and I, I think it was seven months of very intense work,” Winslet, 41, said on ITV’s Lorraine on Tuesday, October 3, of filming Titanic with DiCaprio, 42. “We were both really very young, and luckily — and this is the fortunate thing — we never fancied each other. I know that’s really annoying to hear, I’m sorry, but we really never did.”

Winslet, who shot the award-winning flick with DiCaprio in 1997, said the former costars share a long-lasting friendship. “We were able to tease each other, and we still do, so it’s really amazing,” she added.

HAL GARB/AFP/Getty Images

The Mountain Between Us actress has spoken fondly about The Wolf of Wallstreet actor in the past. “We’re very, very close and sometimes we do quote the odd Titanic line back and forth to each other. Because only we can, and we find it really funny.” she said in Glamour’s October issue.



Winslet explained that, offscreen, the Oscar winners have a hilarious friendship. “You don’t even want to know the last conversation we had, because it was so funny and made me laugh so much,” she told Glamour. “We found ourselves saying to each other, ‘Can you imagine if the world really knew the stupid things we say?’ I’m not going to tell you what we actually talk about, but yeah.”

As previously reported, the pair and fellow Titanic costar Billy Zane reunited in St. Tropez, France, in July for an auction hosted by DiCaprio. In June 2016, Zane, 51, exclusively told Us Weekly that he still had DiCaprio’s phone number.

Zane, who portrayed Rose’s fiancee Cal in the film, also opened up about fans’ division over the love triangle he shared with Jack (DiCaprio) and Rose (Winslet), who fell for each other despite Rose’s relationship with Cal.

“The world is divided into two kinds. When [women] were younger they were like, ‘How can you do that to Jack?’ And when they grow up they [now say to me], ‘What was Rose thinking?’” the Guilt actor teased.

