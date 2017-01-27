This li'l nugget! Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley shared a sweet black-and-white photo of their newborn son via Instagram on Thursday, January 26.



“Little buddy!!!” Kelley, 36, captioned the adorable image. “@katherineheigl took this photo !! She gets angles😍.” In the picture, baby Joshua Bishop snuggles up to his dad’s shoulder with both eyes squeezed shut. His tiny hand rests comfortably on the musician’s bicep in the foreground of the photo.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the pair welcomed their littlest one (they are also parents to daughters Naleigh and Adelaide, who they adopted in 2009 and 2012, respectively) earlier this month.



Kelley and Heigl, 38, confirmed that they were expecting back in June, and shortly afterward, the musician told Us Weekly how the Doubt actress broke the news to him — via a phone call to his hotel room. (The singer-songwriter was on tour at the time.)



“I was so pumped I flew right home!” Kelley told Us at the Rock for Research Summer Concert in Beverly Hills in June. “She told me right when she knew.” Added the proud papa, hearing the pregnancy news was a very memorable experience. “With Adelaide, you know, we adopted her from birth, so we got that experience. Raleigh, we got her when she was 9 months old, so this obviously is our first time going through this. It’s exciting and super new.”



Heigl chronicled her first time pregnancy woes and experiences on her blog, thoseheavenlydays.com, and in September, she revealed how much she was learning about the process.



“As I write this I am 19 weeks pregnant and now believe myself to be an expert on all things pregnancy,” she wrote from her home in Utah. “Therefore, I thought it only right that I share my hard gained wisdom with all of you presently, and planning to be, gestating ladies out there. I’m joking, I basically know nothing, but there are a few things that I have discovered during the last 19 weeks that have vastly improved my pregnancy experience.”



