Never a dull moment. Kathie Lee Gifford and Tom Selleck recreated their on-camera kiss 20 years later during a segment on the Today show on Wednesday, March 29.



Selleck, 72, explained that their spur-of-the-moment makeout on Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee decades ago came after Regis Philbin tried to convince Selleck to kiss him while they were talking about the award-winning actor’s on-screen smooch with Kevin Kline in the 1997 flick In & Out.

"I'd done this movie I'm very proud of, In & Out" Selleck recalled on the Today show on Wednesday. "And Regis got into me kissing Kevin Kline.”

Selleck explained that “Regis wouldn't quit” while attempting to coax him into a kiss and that Gifford, now 63, “saved him” by planting a big fat kiss on his lips (and mustache!) instead.

“You planted one on me which was kind of you saying to the audience, 'He only went there as a tourist,'" Selleck added. "And that shut Regis up, which is, as you know, almost impossible. Remember, I sent you flowers?”

The actor, ever the gentleman, sent Gifford a huge bouquet of red roses as a thank you.

“It was good, let's do it again," Gifford exclaimed on Wednesday. “Happy anniversary!”

Watch the cute moment above.

