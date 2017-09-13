Kathie Lee Gifford's Mom Joan Epstein Dies at 87

Kathie Lee Gifford's mom, Joan Epstein, has died. The Today show anchor revealed the news via Twitter on Tuesday, September 12. She was 87.

"My precious mother, JOANNIE went home to JESUS & my DADDY this morning. We praise God for His promise of eternal life & we thank God for her," Gifford, 64, wrote.

Her longtime friend and cohost, Hoda Kotb, retweeted the message. "Holding your hand xoxox," the 53-year-old wrote.

Jesus & Pop Pop are much cooler, anyhow and I know they're both smiling now that they have you back... so until we meet again, love you to heaven, Cuddles A post shared by Cassidy Gifford (@cassidygiff) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

On Wednesday, Kotb followed up with a quote. "Being both soft and strong is a combination very few have mastered." She noted: "Happy wed. Love you Joannie."

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire/Getty Images

Kathie Lee's daughter Cassidy also posted a tribute to her grandmother on Instagram. "Jesus & Pop Pop are much cooler, anyhow and I know they're both smiling now that they have you back... so until we meet again, love you to heaven, Cuddles," the 24-year-old actress captioned a throwback pic of the two.

Kathie Lee's husband, former New York Giants football player Frank Gifford, died at age 84 in August 2015. The pair are also parents of son Cody, 27.



