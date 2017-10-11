Celebs were out and about this week — from Isla Fisher appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, to Norman Reedus sipping on a glass of wine, to Drake and Travis Scott staying out late and partying together! Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!



— Katie Cassidy stunned in a Pronovias jumpsuit while attending the brand's bridal fashion week show in NYC.



— LL Cool J checked out of The Charles Hotel after being honored with the W.E.B Du Bois Medal by the Hutchins Center for African American Research at Harvard University.



— Dorinda Medley called artist Laura Collins during her “Housewives Pointing” exhibit at Thnk1994 museum in Brooklyn.



— Jennifer Lopez rocked Karen Kane’s button-up fringe shirt while running errands in L.A.

— Floyd Mayweather and his TMT Crew rented bikes to ride through Central Park. They rode around for two hours and Floyd later went to the Columbus Circle Police Precinct and took photos with all of the police.



— Ashanti hit up Hollywood hotspot 1OAK L.A. to debut her new music and kick off a week of birthday festivities.



— Dolores Catania and Tom Murro goofed around with Eric Roberts while filming Clinton Road in NYC.



— ASAP Rocky hosted VLONE Japan Launch Party and Birthday Pop Up at 1OAK Tokyo.

— Jennifer Hudson joined three friends at Tao for a late dinner in L.A.



— Cassie celebrated the release of her short film “Love a Loser” with Ciroc at Beautique in NYC.

— After Bella Hadid’s 21st birthday party, Drake, James Harden, Travis Scott and Chris Paul partied with a group of models until the wee hours of the morning at NYC’s new hot spot The Anthony.



Graylock/Fashion Tech Forum

— Virgil Abloh attended the 4th Annual Fashion Tech Forum Conference in L.A.



— Isla Fisher wore a Rachel Zoe Collection Resort 2018 Quinton mini dress for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

— Nikki Sixx visited the Leica Gallery in L.A. to celebrate the launch of her gallery Conversations with Angels.



— Norman Reedus ordered a glass of Ravage Wines' Cabernet Sauvignon at the Ravage Wines Bar at Comic Con Heroes After Dark in NYC.



— Bryan Greenberg sipped cocktails at the grand opening of Célon Lounge, a new Morroccan-style bar at the Bryant Park Hotel.



Stephen Sorokoff

— The Friars Club threw a celebration to honor Richard Lewis in the basement bathroom called the Jerry Lewis Monastery. The ribbon cutting (toilet paper) was cut by Lewis to reveal photos of the comedian hanging over the urinals. Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff.

— Rebecca Gayheart wore a boho chic frock from Natalie Martin this past weekend while out and about in L.A.



— P. Diddy was spotted at Estrella’s MA Lounge for an exclusive screening of Cassie’s new self-titled short film, “Cassie.”



— Mackenzie Foy sported a Miu Miu ensemble enriched with sequin embroideries while attending the Thor: Ragnarok premiere in L.A.



— Holland Roden took selfies with a possessed doll and eating human remains at Amazon Prime Video’s Museum of Lore at New York Comic Con.

— Joel Embiid celebrated his five-year extension at the Catch NYC.



— Catt Sadler and Morgan Stewart celebrated the launch of the LMxCatt custom one of a kind handbag at La Piazza in L.A.



— Jordyn Woods celebrated World Smile Day at New Nightclub Poppy in West Hollywood.

