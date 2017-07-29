Katie Couric Leaving Yahoo and Reported $10 Million Salary

Katie Couric is leaving Yahoo as its global news anchor and ending her online interview show, the Today show alum confirmed on Friday, July 28.

“I’m very proud of my time at Yahoo anchoring live events, political coverage and breaking news with a team of very talented journalists,” Couric, 60, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Over the past three years, we have produced a wide range of high-quality video content that was delivered to millions of viewers. I learned some valuable lessons during my tenure, which I will take with me as I continue to create, develop and produce a variety of content for different platforms in this constantly evolving landscape.”



Oath, a new division created by Verizon after it completed its takeover of the internet company in June, will continue to work with the former CBS Evening News anchor on a project basis.

“Over the last four years, Katie has created a vast portfolio of work that has been equal parts inspiring, thought-provoking and fun to watch,” a spokesperson for Oath said in a statement to Recode, which first reported the news. “We’re proud of everything she has accomplished and look forward to exploring ways to work together in the future.”

Couric signed with Yahoo in 2013 and was reportedly receiving $10 million a year in cash and stock. During her time with Yahoo, her most high-profile interview came when she sat down with fugitive whistleblower Edward Snowden in Moscow, which she did for both Yahoo and ABC News.

Recode reported that Couric’s contract expired in March and was renewed to June, and while Oath was interested in continuing their working relationship, Couric decided to make a move.

She has a podcast, is expanding her production company and works with Sur La Table on the webseries Full Plate With Katie & John, which she stars in with her husband John Molner. Couric is also developing a scripted drama, Unbelievable for Netflix, and is working on a follow-up to her National Geographic docuseries Gender Revolution: A Journey With Katie Couric.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!