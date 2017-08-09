Quite the analogy! Katie Maloney compared married life with husband Tom Schwartz to an iPhone update.

“[Being married] is amazing. It does [feel different]. The best way to describe it is let’s say in your iPhone, when you get the iOS update. So basically it just automatically updates. And you know it’s still the same phone — it just runs smoother, there’s a few new features,” Maloney, 30, said of her relationship with her Vanderpump Rules costar while appearing on The Morning Breath podcast on Tuesday, August 8. “That’s the only way to explain it, because it’s just a whole feeling. It’s hard to articulate.”

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Maloney also dished on her one-year anniversary plans with Schwartz. The couple, whose August 2016 nuptials were featured on the hit Bravo reality series, are embarking on a big trip. “I think we’re going to go to Iceland next month. We just need some time to decompress,” she explained.

The Bravo star also opened up about making up with former coworker and enemy Lala Kent. The two feuded in season 5 when Kent, 26, ruined Maloney’s engagement party when she drunkenly interrupted guests’ toasts and criticized Maloney’s weight.

“At the reunion back in February, we squashed it and I kind of had a moment of clarity, especially after the wedding [and I] kind of just felt this release of everything, kind of like I’m not this person, I don’t want beef with her, I don’t know her. And so it’s really felt good and getting to know her has been really nice and eye-opening,” Maloney explained. “We actually get along a lot better than I thought we would.”

