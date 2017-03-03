Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage

Katy Perry addressed her split from boyfriend Orlando Bloom via Twitter on Thursday, March 2.

“HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!😘” the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer, 32, wrote, just two days after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Perry and Bloom were taking a breather.

As previously reported, the singer and Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 40, decided to hit the pause button on their romance after more than a year of dating. "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," their reps told Us in a statement.

The duo, who first hit it off at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2016, were last spotted together at two Oscar parties on Sunday, February 26. Bloom also shared an Instagram with Perry’s adorable puppy, Butters, on Monday, February 27.

On Thursday, Perry also alluded to their split as she showed off yet another new hairstyle. The freshly dyed blonde star had stylist Chris McMillan cut her bob even shorter.

“Guys, I love it. I feel very free,” she said in a Snapchat video. “Now, there’s other more important things going on in the world. Tune into that.”

✂️cash me outside howbow dah✂️ S/O @mrchrismcmillan and @justinandersoncolor & @riderdyehair for that platinum status 💁🏼💅🏻 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2017 at 3:41pm PST

