He's gonna hear her roar! Katy Perry joked about those false Ryan Phillippe dating rumors via Twitter on Monday, April 10.

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Perry's comments were in response to Phillippe, 42, tweeting that the pair were not a couple. "I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. thx," he wrote.

Can u let me out of this basement pls? https://t.co/I2WKOsIxak — Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 10, 2017

The actor's privacy issue quickly went viral — and caught the attention of Perry, 32. She retweeted Phillippe's remark and replied: "Can u let me out of this basement pls?" She later added, "Hi, nice to meet you, sorry bout that @RyanPhillippe carry on, lol."

Hi, nice to meet you, sorry bout that @RyanPhillippe carry on, lol. — Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 10, 2017

Phillippe and the "Wide Awake" singer, in fact, both recently got out of serious relationships. Us Weekly broke the news in February that Perry split from Orlando Bloom after more than a year of dating.

Three months earlier, Us exclusively confirmed that Phillippe ended his engagement to fiancee Paulina Slagter. The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at a Hugo Boss event in Beijing in May 2012 and were together for more than five years. Phillippe shares kids Ava, 17, and Deacon, 13, with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon and is also dad to 6-year-old daughter Kai with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp.



