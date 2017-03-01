Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage

Cooling off. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are taking a break from their relationship, Us Weekly can confirm.

"Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," their reps tell Us Weekly in a statement.



The pair’s decision to press pause on their romance comes after more than a year of dating. As previously reported, the singer, 32, and the hunky actor, 40, first hit it off at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2016.

Perry was last spotted with Bloom at two Oscar parties on Sunday, February 26. And just yesterday, Bloom took to Instagram to share a selfie with Perry's adorable dog, Butters. "A mighty heart," he captioned the sweet snap.

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Feb 27, 2017 at 11:15am PST

In January, she attended the British heartthrob’s 40th birthday bash in January in Palm Springs, where she debuted blonde hair to match her beau’s bleached locks. Prior to the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s party, the duo celebrated the holidays together.



Perry and Bloom sported coordinating pajamas and hung out with the pop diva’s family on Thanksgiving. Days before Christmas, on December 20, the couple dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Claus for a special visit to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where they sang carols, handed out gifts and posed with patients for photos.

Back in September, Perry opened up to Women’s Wear Daily about her love life with Bloom, revealing the one reason why dating him was a bit of a pain.



"My boyfriend lives in Malibu, and getting used to that [drive] was like, ‘Are you kidding me? What kind of life is this?'" the “Chained to the Rhythm” songstress — who lives about an hour away in Los Angeles — jokingly lamented to the outlet.

Before Bloom, Perry dated John Mayer on and off before calling it quits for good in 2015. She was married to Russell Brand from October 2010 to July 2012. For his part, the Lord of the Rings star was previously married to Miranda Kerr until they divorced in 2013. He shares son Flynn, 6, with the Australian model.

