Courtesy of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Spreading holiday cheer! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Claus for a Christmas visit to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles this week. The hospital shared some sweet photos of the couple's visit on Facebook on Tuesday, December 20.

"Never naughty, always nice. The kids at CHLA received a much-deserved visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus … who happen to look a lot like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom!” the hospital wrote on Facebook.

The pop star and her actor boyfriend stopped by the children's hospital this week, where they joined families to sing carols, handed out gifts and posed for photos, the hospital said in a statement.

Perry, 32, and Bloom, 39, also visited the rooms of few young patients who were too unwell to leave their beds, and surprised a “megafan” by performing a duet.

Mom Kaitlin Bell, whose son has been in hospital, also shared a photo of the stars’ visit on Instagram on Monday. “Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom came an (sic) sang us Christmas carols. It was so beautiful,” Bell captioned a photo of herself and baby son Mason with Perry and Bloom, adding: “I’m so very thankful we got news we get to go home tomorrow.”

