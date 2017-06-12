Katy Perry is over her bad blood with Taylor Swift — even after the “Shake It Off” singer, 27, made all of her tunes available on every streaming service at midnight on Friday, June 9, which was the exact time that Perry released her fifth studio album, Witness.

Following the “Swish Swish” singer’s 96-hour livestream event on Youtube, she sat down with the Today Show’s Natalie Morales to discuss the segment and her new music. During their conversation, which aired on Monday, June 12, Morales also brought up Swift’s recent music release, which sent fans into a frenzy due to the drop occurring on the same day as Perry’s album. “It didn’t bother you?” she asked, to which Perry responded, “I don’t know, I can only do me.”

Morales, 45, also asked for clarification on the inspiration for Perry’s new single. "'Swish Swish': what is that about?” she asked. “Is it about a certain someone?”

When Perry, 32, explained that the song, which fans speculate is a diss-track response to Swifts 2014 hit “Bad Blood,” is "not about anyone in particular,” Morales pushed for more. “It sounds like it is a response to someone, Taylor Swift.”

Perry continued to insist that the song was not just about one person and added, “all I have to say to her is I love her and God bless her on her journey.”

The two pop stars have been at odds since 2013, when Perry hired backup dancers from Swift’s tour. Perry explained her side of the story to James Corden during her Carpool Karaoke segment on the Late Late Show. "Honestly, it's really like she started it, and it's time for her to finish it,” she said in the video that aired May 22. "I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn't speak to me. I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble.”

Despite Perry’s recent admissions about the ongoing feud, a Swift source tells Us Weekly that the “Shake It Off” singer is tired of the drama. “She honestly wants no part of this, that’s why she avoids talking about it,” says the friend. “She doesn’t want to engage.”

