Katy Perry led the crowd in a powerful, stripped-down version of "Part of Me" at the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday, June 4.

The singer, 32, took to the stage in an all-white outfit at the charity event benefiting victims and families affected by the terrorist attack that occurred in Manchester, England, at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22.

Before she began singing, Perry addressed the crowd of 60,000 and a worldwide audience of millions watching online and on TV.

Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/Getty Images for One Love Manchester

“It’s not easy to always choose love, is it, especially in moments like these, right?” she said. “It can be the most difficult thing to do. But love conquers fear and love conquers hate. And this love that you choose will give you strength and it’s our greatest power … I encourage you to choose love even when it’s difficult. Let no one take that away from you.”

She then launched into her 2012 hit “Part of Me,” turning the power pop song into a stirring message of empowerment that had her fans singing along at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium.

It was one of the highlights of the three-hour show that also featured several songs from Grande, including a goosebump-inducing version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” as well as an acoustic performance by Justin Bieber, and numbers from Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, the Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Take That, Robbie Williams and Manchester’s own Liam Gallagher.

All proceeds from the concert are going to the Red Cross’ Manchester Emergency Fund and an online shop has also been set up with T-shirts, hats and more merchandise.

