Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; Araya Diaz/Getty Images

She’s not standing for it. Keke Palmer is calling out Kylie Jenner for being inauthentic on social media.



The Scream Queens actress, 23, revealed in an interview with Yahoo Beauty on Wednesday, July 26, that while she finds it “absolutely so hard” to remain authentic on social media “because everybody wants to make everybody so crazy, stupid, ugly, or dumb,” she manages to stay true to herself.

Palmer, who has been urged by critics to change her appearance, explained that some celebrities give in to the pressure to be perfect. “So often [famous] people feel like, you know what, I’m just going to beat [haters] to the punch and either degrade myself or be so damn perfect they have nothing to say. We’ve seen extremes of that,” she continued. “In the sense of the Kardashians, it’s like I’m going to show you so much and be perfect and be everything a woman should be or everything a man would like or love. And I’m going to be exactly that so you can’t bully me anymore.”

The Akeelah and the Bee star then weighed in on the youngest Kardashian/Jenner clan member. “Specifically in the situation with Kylie, where you’ve had a young girl people have seen on television since she was a kid and they literally told her she was so ugly … the ugly person in the family,” Palmer said. “She went and did apparently everything the world deems as beautiful. The even crazier part is that everybody loves her for it.”

The “Wind Up” singer then explained, “What I find interesting is that this is something that is being displayed to my generation — showing young girls that if you do everything that society wants you to be, not only will you be praised for it but you will make money for it. You can be profitable for not being who you truly are.”

The Lip Kit maven, 19, has not yet responded to Palmer’s remarks.

