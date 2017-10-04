He put a ring on it! Kellan Lutz has officially confirmed that he is engaged to his girlfriend Brittany Gonzales during an appearance on the Steve Harvey Show, which aired on Tuesday, October 3.

The talk show host made the connection that Gonzales used to work for Family Feud, and when he referred to her as the actor's "fiancée," Lutz didn't correct him and responded with a simple, “Yep!”

Amy Graves/Getty Images

Harvey said: “I heard that your fiancée worked in the audience department on Family Feud in Atlanta."

“Yeah! So Brittany, she’s the light of my life," the Twilight alum responded. "She told me so much about you. She couldn’t come today but she wanted to come and give you guys the biggest hug. She had the best time on the show.”

“We had some nice people working at Family Feud,” the comedian said. “I didn’t see her though. You hit the jackpot. She must have been in disguise on the show.” The actor added: “She worked hard, but she’s amazing.”

Amy Graves/Getty Images

Us Weekly reported in September that the actor proposed to the TV host. The duo were spotted by an eyewitness in NYC, who told Us they were discussing their upcoming nuptials.

"A woman sitting outside having breakfast shouted Kellan’s name and he walked over to her with Brittany. She was congratulating them and asked them if they were getting married in New York or L.A.,” the onlooker told Us at the time. "They walked into the restaurant and when Brittany opened the door I could see her large engagement ring!"

The couple have yet to make an announcement about their engagement on social media, but back in December 2016, the actor gushed about his then-girlfriend in a sweet post.

“I’ve been a bit MIA from social media lately and just living life to the fullest. 2016 has been an amazing year and I thank God for all that he has blessed me with. The biggest blessing has been finding the love of my life and the ONE he has promised me,” he wrote in the caption.

The Comeback actor continued, “Over a year ago, in a season of being single, I wrote a letter to God with all the qualities I truly wanted in my future wife. I stayed strong, I pressed in, I fixed some things I didn't know I needed to fix and after a period of prayer, patience, and perseverance, He brought her into my life in the most beautiful of ways.”

He added, at the time: “I am so blessed to have her in my life and so blessed that I never settled for anything less. For all of you out there looking for love, don't settle for anything less than His best. Your best friend is right around the corner! Trust me, I know! Thank You God! Thank You My Love!”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.