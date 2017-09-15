Kelly Bensimon really admires her friend Luann de Lesseps for how she is handling her divorce from her husband of seven months, Tom D'Agostino.

“She’s doing great. She’s doing really great,” the reality star, 49, told Us at Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers bash in The Jane Ballroom at The Jane Hotel on Tuesday, September 12. “I mean she is such a trooper and I know that she was madly in love with him and sometimes things don’t work out and I admire her for having all the courage to break away from it.”



The A Dangerous Age author added: “She’s like, ‘I’m not going to cry because it’s not that I’m sad, I’m upset and disappointed but I’m not going to cry over something like that,’ which I really admire, too!” When the news of the split went public, Bensimon sent her friend love via Us Weekly saying: "I love you, Lu. We are friends forever and I support any and all decisions you make."



Aside from talking about her friend, the reality star also shared how much fun she was having during New York Fashion Week. She attended the Dennis Basso fashion show on Monday, September 11, and ran into Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. “Oh my God, you have no idea what happened this week!” she told Us. “So I’m at the Dennis Basso show, and guess who I run into? Rachel Lindsay!"



“I’ve been obsessed with The Bachelorette and so I actually met her and I was like, ‘Hi!’ and she was like, ‘I’m a fan!’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, I’m a fan!’”

Bensimon previously gushed about Lindsay and how happy she was with ABC’s choice to cast her after she had previously appeared on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor in 2016. “I love her. I think she’s beautiful. I love her family,” the Second Course author told Us. “I want everything for her!”

