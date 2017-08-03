Kelly Bensimon sent her love to her Real Housewives of New York City costar Luann de Lesseps after she announced she and her husband of seven months, Tom D'Agostino, are divorcing.

"I love you, Lu," Bensimon, 49, exclusively tells Us Weekly. "We are friends forever and I support any and all decisions you make."



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

As previously reported, Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer also showed their support for de Lesseps, 52. "It's always a sad thing when a marriage doesn't work and I hope everyone respects their privacy during this sad time. I wish them both the best," Medley, 52, exclusively told Us. Singer, 60, tweeted, "I am so sad for you."



The Bravo star announced her split on Twitter on Thursday, August 3. "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," she wrote. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"



A source close to the former couple exclusively told Us that D'Agostino, 50, "was the one who really wanted out" of the marriage. "Tom couldn't handle the reality TV lifestyle," the insider told Us. "He was waiting for the hamster wheel to stop after filming, but it did not."



Prior to the official split, rumors swirled that de Lesseps and D'Agostino were on the verge of parting ways. However, the businessman shut down reports, exclusively telling Us on July 17, "There is a lot of love here. We want it to succeed."



