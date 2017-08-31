That’s Farmer Kelly to you! You can take the girl out of the city, but can you take the city out of the girl? Kelly Bensimon continues our “Travel With Us: The Hamptons” series and heads to Sylvester Manor Educational Farm on Shelter Island on the east end of Long Island in New York to try her hand at farming. Watch the video above to see how she did!

“This is a feel-good farm. I’m feeling really, really good! I don’t know if it’s all the chlorophyll, I don’t know what it is!” she exclaimed.

Bensimon was feeling enthusiastic about farming when she met the Windmill Farm Manager Jocelyn Craig. From collecting fresh eggs from the chickens to harvesting carrots and even picking up and holding a Rhode Island Red chicken, the author tried it all.



“See, these housewives like me!” Bensimon joked when visiting the all-female chicken coup. Though the former model was previously a cast member on The Real Housewives of New York City, she’s not a total stranger to the country life. Bensimon is an avid equestrian, and has even competed in the Hampton Classic Horse Show.



Bensimon recently published her second novel, The Second Course, that is set in farm-to-table foodie neighborhoods such as the Hamptons and Hudson Valley. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm prides itself on its own farm-to-table practices. The Shelter Island farm is a non-profit organization that provides educational programming, vegetables, livestock, and chickens that they raise for eggs to the local community. They run a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program where members can pay up front for their produce for the season and pick it up on a weekly basis.



Check back next week for our next “Travel With Us” episode!

