The look of pure joy. Kelly Clarkson had the best reaction over a surprise birthday girls’ trip in a video she shared on Instagram on Friday, April 21.



In the video the American Idol alum, who will turn 35 on Monday, April 24, concentrates intensely as she attempts to figure out a message her friends have put together using Scrabble pieces. When she realizes that the letters spelled out a phrase with the words “girls trip,” she looks up at the camera with excitement — and confusion.

Woke up this morning to a birthday scavenger hunt that ended with an anagram!! Best surprise ever! #morninghair #whereisthegirlstrip #sweaty A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 21, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

“We’re going on a girls’ trip! But we’re not telling you where yet,” one of her friends says from off-camera. “We’re leaving tomorrow night.”

David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Clarkson’s face runs through a gamut of emotions before it settles on surprise. “I’m totally gonna cry!” she exclaimed as she jumped up from the floor, where she’d been sitting to figure out the puzzle. “What?!”

The “Catch My Breath” singer could barely contain her excitement as she shared the cute clip to social media.

“Woke up this morning to a birthday scavenger hunt that ended with an anagram!! Best surprise ever! #morninghair #whereisthegirlstrip #sweaty,” she captioned the video.

When fans began to shower the singer with birthday wishes, however, Clarkson quickly took to Twitter to clarify: “Sorry 4 confusion 😊 my birthday is the 24th but it's a part of this scavenger hunt that started 2day! My husband/friends/family r the best!”

Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, are parents to daughter River, 2, and son Remington, who turned 1 earlier this month.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!