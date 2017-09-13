Kelly Clarkson Is Done Having Kids: ‘Those Tubes Are Gone!'

After two difficult pregnancies, Kelly Clarkson is done growing her family. "Oh God, those tubes are gone!” Clarkson said on KTU’s Cubby and Carolina in the Morning on Wednesday, September 13. "That's blasphemy. We don't even speak of it. We're both fixed in our own ways, yet still we'll probably get pregnant again somehow.”

Clarkson, who shares daughter River Rose, 3, and Remington, 17 months, with her husband of almost four years Brandon Blackstock added: "I always feel bad because I have friends who have a hard time getting pregnant and I'm just like guys, I have the worst pregnancies ever, it can't happen again!”

Clarkson has previously opened up about her desire to keep her family down to six members (Blackstock also has kids Seth and Savannah) by making her husband get a vasectomy. "I was literally pregnant with Remi, and I was like, 'You are getting fixed. This will never happen to me again,'” the singer told Jenny McCarthy during an interview on her new SiriusXM show, The Jenny McCarthy Show, in October. "If something happens, it's a miracle of God. I literally told my OBGYN on the table while open, 'If I get pregnant again, I will find you!'"

Me and #RiverRose #NoMakeupMonday .....wait, that's every day y'all 🤣 ....but you know I filtered the $&@! out of it 🙌👏😎 A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Sep 4, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

During the interview on Wednesday, Clarkson also opened up about ABC's American Idol reboot, explaining why she wouldn’t be returning to the show. "I totally wish it success, but I was pregnant with my son when it ended and he's one!” she said. "I heard backstage that they might bring it back and I thought, ‘Oh maybe in like five years,' but they didn't. People probably love it. I obviously love the show where I came from, so I'm excited for them. I was already talking to The Voice before they approached me and then put it out in the news to where it looked like I was mean!”



#GoPREDS #Nashville A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on May 22, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

Clarkson has become close with Voice coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani in recent years, as Blackstock manages the country singer. "Gwen is the nicest human ever. You can meet Gwen once and you're close to her! I'm always on text chains with Gwen and Blake and somehow it always comes down to Blake and I being competitive in some sense because we both have songs and albums coming out now,” Clarkson said. "I'm always like get used to it, because The Voice is happening soon!” (Us Weekly broke the news in November 2015 that Voice coaches Shelton and Stefani were dating.)

She added: "Gwen always starts this sweet, and positive text and Blake and I always take it somewhere else. Him and my husband have that boy humor going on."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!