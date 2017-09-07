Kelly Clarkson is back and stronger than ever. The singer, 35, released the audio and music video for her new single “Love So Soft,” On Thursday, September 7. The track is the first single off of her eighth studio album, Meaning of Life, which is her first record since signing with Atlantic Records in June 2016.

The powerhouse vocalist, who was previously signed with RCA, also surprised fans who pre-ordered her album on iTunes with a second song “Move You” as an instant download.

Clarkson celebrated the album with Atlantic Records at NYC’s Rainbow Room on Wednesday, September 6, and was joined by her husband, Brandon Blackstock, and their kids River Rose, 3, and Remington, 16 months. When she took the stage, Clarkson performed five songs from Meaning of Life as well as her 2004 hit “Walk Away,” while her daughter stole the show. "River Rose was rocking out to every song,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. "It was so adorable that the whole audience turned their head away from Kelly to watch her!"

The insider, who noted that Clarkson stopped to take photos with “everyone who wanted one," added: "Kelly was gleeful and on the verge of happy tears the whole night as she talked about making her dream album.”

Clarkson shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment in the recording studio in April, in which she hit a wrong note before breaking out into hysterical laughter. "…that time you think, damn, I'm about to nail this … and then you don't," she captioned the video on April 10, adding the hashtags "#inthestudio" and "#whatthehellwasthat."

