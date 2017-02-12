The cutest plus-one! Kelly Clarkson told fans that she’s planning on bringing her daughter River Rose as her date to the 2017 Grammys on Sunday, February 12, because she wrote her hit “Piece by Piece” for her.



“Hey, what’s up, Idol fans? Kelly Clarkson here!” the 34-year-old American Idol alum kicked off a high-energy Facebook video on Friday, February 10. “I am so excited that I got nominated for the Grammys that I sang ‘Piece by Piece’ live on Idol, the last show, and it’s such a nice bookend for me, so thank y’all so much for the support for like, 15 years!”

Clarkson is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance this year, up against such heavyweights as Beyoncé (“Hold Up”), Adele (“Hello”), Justin Bieber (“Love Yourself”) and Ariana Grande (“Dangerous Woman”).

“I’m so excited, I’m taking my 2-year-old, because I wrote the song for her … well, and you,” Clarkson continued before getting distracted by someone off-camera. “That’s my husband, he’s standing right there. All right, later!”



Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Last February, Clarkson opened up to Ryan Seacrest about her impetus for penning the ballad, explaining that she wrote it for two men — her absent father, Stephen Clarkson, and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares River Rose.



"Watching my husband love on his daughter all the time, you know, go to her events and just be there and, like, be present is, like, hard to watch but beautiful to watch,” Clarkson explained during the emotional radio interview. “I know that my kids are going to have that. Y'all are totally going to make me cry on this interview. I'm so glad you can't see me."

River Rose even makes an appearance in the singer’s music video, giggling and smiling in her proud mama’s arms. Clarkson and Blackstock welcomed their second child, son Remington “Remy” Alexander, last April.



