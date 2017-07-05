Kelly Clarkson Shuts Down Body Shamer: I’m ‘F—king Awesome'

What doesn’t kill her makes her stronger! Kelly Clarkson shut down a Twitter user who attempted to body shame her with an unsolicited comment about her figure.

After the singer, 35, tweeted to thank people in service on the 4th of July, a user replied to her with the remark “you’re fat.” Clarkson, who has been vocal about body positivity in the past, quoted his tweet and added “....and still f—king awesome.”

....and still fucking awesome 😜 https://t.co/LvFgIITaTX — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) July 5, 2017

The American Idol alum had a similar response for British TV personality Katie Hopkins in February 2015. At the time, Hopkins tweeted about Clarkson, asking "Did she eat all of her backing singers?” and claimed, “that is no longer baby weight. That is carrot cake weight.”

Clarkson seemed unbothered by Hopkins’ cruel comments. "She's tweeted something nasty about me? That's because she doesn't know me. I'm awesome!” she said in an interview with Heat magazine the following month. "It doesn't bother me. It's a free world. Say what you will."

That same year, Clarkson, who is mom of River Rose, 3, and 15-month-old Remy with husband Brandon Blackstock, opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about not letting comments about her weight get to her. "I love that people think [the topic] is new. Like, welcome to the past 13 years," Clarkson said. "I was the biggest girl on [American Idol] too. I wasn't big, but people would call me big. I kind of always got that.”

The powerhouse vocalist is making no apologies about her body or diet and exercise routine. "Sometimes I'm more fit and I get into kickboxing and hardcore,” she told DeGeneres. “And then sometimes I don't and go, 'Nope, I'd rather have wine!'"

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!