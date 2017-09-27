Just two months before Kelly Dodd announced on Wednesday, September 27, that she plans to file for divorce from husband of 11 years, Michael Dodd, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 42, opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about their rocky romance.

“Everything is pretty good – right now! Ask me in a month, maybe not. It’s up and down with us,” Dodd told Us on July 24. “We are really good friends [but]… we are two different people. I don’t get him, he doesn’t get me.”

The reality star added: “But we’ve been together for 13 years. We get each other, but we don’t. We are just opposite people."

As previously reported, Kelly told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Wednesday that she planned to leave her husband, with whom she shares 11-year-old daughter Jolie. "Our marriage is over, I'm out of there!" she said. "We've had problems for years and I've had enough. I'm done with our marriage. It's just a case where two people can't get along. It's best if we went our separate ways and concentrate on our daughter."

“Maybe we'll be better to each other when we are divorced and are friends.,” she continued to the Daily Mail. “But right now we are both miserable and it's not good for either one of us, let alone our daughter. Over the past several years we've had our ups and downs, and lately it's been mostly downs."

The news comes just days after Radar Online reported that police visited the couple's home in Newport Beach, California, six times within a three-day period in July in response to "keep the peace" calls.

Kelly previously filed for divorce from Michael in 2012 before rekindling their relationship.

