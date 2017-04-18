Kelly Osbourne Laughs off Funny Photo Fail: ’Check Out My Sexy Baby Arm’

Kelly Osbourne had an epic photo fail over Easter weekend while posing with sister-in-law Lisa Osbourne.

The first-time author of There Is No F*cking Secret: Letters From a Badass Bitch, 32, took to Instagram on Sunday, April 16, to post what she thought was just your typical girls-drinking-in-the-pool pic, captioning it "#SisterSunday #DivaLife" and "#BestPoolDayEver.” In the photo, the two ladies look super cute in matching printed bikinis.

Check out my sexy baby arm!The most hysterical yet #epic #PhotoFail! This is instant karma For trying to hide my fat ass behind Lisa while holding my niece! 😩 A post shared by Kelly! (@kellyosbourne) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:35pm PDT

However, fans quickly noticed something about the pic: A tiny baby arm that appeared to extend from Kelly's body, since she was positioned slightly behind Lisa for the pose. It turns out that Lisa's daughter Kelly Rose — who will be 2 in June — was behind them in the swim shot.

Kelly, the famous daughter of Sharon Osbourne and rocker Ozzy Osbourne, later reposted the pic, pointing out the silly illusion. "Check out my sexy baby arm! The most hysterical yet #epic #PhotoFail!," she quipped, adding, "This is instant karma for trying to hide my fat ass behind Lisa while holding my niece!"

