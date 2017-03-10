Throwing it way back! Kelly Osbourne shared an epic throwback picture of herself with Adele from 2007 via her Instagram account on Thursday, March 9, and fans responded excitedly to the unexpected photo.

“#TBT2007 of me & @adele hosting/starting a conga line at @bbcradio1 #BigDayOut! #BackInTheDay 😂💜🤘🏼,” Osbourne, 32, captioned the image, in which she and the Grammy winner, 28, appear to be reading off a teleprompter in front of them.

In the photo, Osbourne sports a short black cropped cut and is wearing a lemon-yellow sweater with bright red-framed sunglasses. A pre-fame Adele (the British singer would release her much-heralded debut album, 19, one year later) rocked a red lip, with her long hair pulled back in a messy bun with oversize sunglasses perched atop her head.

“OMG THIS PHOTO IS SO BRITISH AND I F--KING LOVE IT!” one fan commented on Osbourne’s picture.

“You guys could be sisters!” another wrote. Yet another fan gushed, “So jealous! How fun and amazing would it be to hang out with you two crazy girls! 💖💖.”

Though the pair may not seem to mix in similar circles these days, their friendship dates back to their teen years.

“I know Adele from years back and I’ve hung out with Robert Pattinson in London since I was 19,” Osbourne said during an interview in 2013. “It makes me so proud of my country that they’re all doing so well. Rob was at the Soho House party in L.A. [after the Golden Globes], and the last time I saw him there, his friend was stealing the toilet roll.”

Added the Fashion Police alum, “Adele is so well-loved.”

Since the 2007 photo, Adele has gone on to win numerous awards, including top honors for her 2011 album 21 and her 2015 album 25. Earlier this year, the British songstress won five Grammys, including one for Album of the Year, for 25.

