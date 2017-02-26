Kelly Ripa Credit: Live with Kelly/Instagram

She's goin' Hollywood! Kelly Ripa shared a photo of herself dressed as Audrey Hepburn's character in Breakfast at Tiffany's on Instagram on Sunday, February 26, ahead of the 2017 Oscars.

"Good Morning! Having 'breakfast' before our long day at the #Oscars!" the Live with Kelly host, 46, captioned the picture of herself wearing a replica of the iconic Hubert de Givenchy little black dress that the late actress wore in the opening scene of the classic film. In the shot, Ripa accessorizes the look with a pearl necklace, black gloves and black sunglasses, wearing her hair in a bun.

"WATCH our #AfterOscar Show tomorrow LIVE from the same stage as the #Oscars with #RyanSeacrest, and #DjKhaled! LINK IN BIO FOR TIX! #LiveKelly #breakfastattiffanys #KellyRipa #audreyhepburn," she continued, touting the upcoming Oscar-themed edition of her syndicated morning talk show on Monday, February 27.

As movie buffs know, Breakfast at Tiffany's, which premiered in October 1961, won two Academy Awards: Best Original Score and Best Original Song for "Moon River." The film also received nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Art Direction and Best Actress for Hepburn.



Last week, Ripa made headlines when she joked on Live that her husband, Mark Consuelos, is "immediately mean" to her after sex, or as she called it, "special grownup time." She later backtracked the much-publicized comments, telling viewers, "I was joking! This is a funny, irreverent show. I didn't realize that it would become trending news."

Consuelos, 45, laughed off his wife of 20 years' joke, adding, "I didn't refute it because I thought it was the most ridiculous thing I ever heard."



