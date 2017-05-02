Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A big day! Kelly Ripa celebrated her 21st wedding anniversary with Mark Consuelos on Monday, May 1, the same day she announced that Ryan Seacrest is her new Live cohost.



The talk show host, 46, took to Instagram to share a slideshow of sweet throwback photos of herself and the Pitch actor, 46, in honor of their anniversary. "21 years of lit-ness. (sorry Lola)," she captioned the post, seemingly apologizing to her daughter, Lola, for using the slang term. "@instasuelos Happy Anniversary I love you. Big!"



Consuelos also celebrated the big day on his Instagram account. "Yes!!! We did it!!!" he gushed, adding emojis of a heart and red roses. "Happy 21st anniversary to my fave... I'll save the mushy stuff for when I see you."



The happy couple met while costarring on the ABC soap opera All My Children in 1995 and tied the knot one year later. They share three children, Michael, 19, Lola, 15, and Joaquin, 14.



Ripa and Consuelos made headlines earlier this year when she joked on Live that he's "mean" to her after they have sex. "When there's special married couple time in our house — do you know what I'm talking about? Because there's kids watching, so I'm just going to say, let's call it special grownup time. He's immediately mean to me afterwards, and I don't like that!" she said.

The TV personality later backtracked on the much-publicized comments, telling viewers, "I'm sorry! I was joking. This is a funny, irreverent show. I didn't realize that it would become trending news."



