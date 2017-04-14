Damn, mama! Kelly Rowland didn’t hold back with vivid descriptions of her post-baby body in her new book, Whoa, Baby! — and she made sure to cover some very sensitive topics.

“All that gnawing at your nipples will take its toll! In those early days, I was fascinated (my polite way of saying ‘horrified’) by the transformation of my boobs,” the 36-year-old singer wrote. “My nipples were HUGE — we are talking the size of Frisbees — and sometimes I could see these veins bulging out while I was nursing.”

In her book, Rowland details many of her own experiences to help new parents navigate the tricky territory of parenthood. (She and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, welcomed their son Titan Jewell back in 2014.)

“My boobs themselves were so long and stretchy that I sometimes felt like I could’ve swung them over my shoulders,” the former Destiny’s Child singer continued. Rowland added that despite her previous breast augmentation, the size and shape of her breasts still changed drastically from breastfeeding.

“Even with the silicon action, it was like some of the air had been sucked out and they just sort of hung there like flapjacks,” she said, noting, “I can’t speak for everyone, but I know I’m going to see someone (wink, wink) after I have my second kid. In the meantime, I just tried to enjoy my ability to feed my baby!”

In a recent interview with USA Today, Rowland also tackled another body part that changed dramatically following Titan’s birth: her vagina.

“Your vajayjay does not look the same for a very long time,” she told the publication, adding that a friend told her not to worry about how her nether regions looked. “But, I care about it. We got to get it all done up and trimmed and waxed and this and that and it’s all swollen and crazy and you’re just wondering, what just happened?”

