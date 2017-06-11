Kellyanne Conway Overheard Mocking White House Staffers: Report

Alternative facts? Kellyanne Conway was overheard mocking fellow White House staffers at a party in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, June 8, according to a new Politico report.

Three eyewitnesses confirmed to the outlet that the counselor to President Donald Trump was heard having an off-the-record conversation with a group of reporters at the British Embassy. She allegedly said Trump, 70, told her to "go out there and say 'Jim Comey is going to have to wait and see about the tapes,'" referencing the recent fallout from former FBI Director James Comey's Senate testimony. "I mean, that's basically the same thing as 'no comment,'" she allegedly added.



KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

Conway, 50, also allegedly mocked White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus for urging top aides to stop leaking information. "'No leaks guuuys' she said, mimicking him in a dopey voice," one of Politico's spies wrote on the now-viral @KellyanneLeaks Twitter feed.

According to Politico, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer claimed that Conway had disputed the Twitter account, adding that she was not mocking Priebus but rather "how wrong" reporters have been.



The @KellyanneLeaks account claimed that she "held court for an hour or so as folks cycled in/out of her circle." The eyewitness tweeted several photos from the alleged conversation, in which Conway appears to be speaking animatedly with a group of people and, at one point, burying her face in her hands.

Before some WaPo folks joined her, she was talking about recent weeks in the WH to some other party guests. This expression was telling. 7/ pic.twitter.com/pR8KIuZSsF — Kellyanne Leaks (@KellyanneLeaks) June 9, 2017

